AbbVie sues BeiGene over alleged trade secret theft

AbbVie has filed a lawsuit against BeiGene, alleging the biotechnology company of stealing trade secrets to develop a competing cancer therapy.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 6, alleges that former AbbVie scientist Huaqing Liu, PhD, misappropriated confidential research related to AbbVie's development of a cancer therapy known as a Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader, according to court documents obtained by Becker's.

AbbVie also claims Dr. Liu stole trade secrets and shared them with new employer BeiGene, allowing the company to advance its own BTK degrader program.

"BeiGene enticed and encouraged Liu, in violation of his obligations of confidentiality that BeiGene knew he owed to AbbVie, to steal AbbVie BTK degrader trade secrets and confidential information, to disclose that information to BeiGene, and ultimately to use that information at BeiGene," the lawsuit stated.

AbbVie said it is seeking monetary damages and a court order to "recover and protect its trade secret and confidential information."