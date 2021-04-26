9 recent drug, device approvals

Nine drugs or medical devices approved by the FDA since mid-March:

Editor's note: The approvals are listed chronologically, from most to least recent.

GlaxoSmithKline's Jemperli — A treatment for patients with recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer that has progressed during or following prior treatment with a specific type of chemotherapy, and for patients whose cancers have a specific genetic feature known as dMMR.





More articles on pharmacy:

8 key COVID-19 vaccine administration errors

US resumes use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

US to share entire AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply with other nations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.