8 requirements pharmacists need to meet to administer COVID-19 vaccines

HHS on Sept. 9 authorized state-licensed pharmacists and registered pharmacy interns under their supervision to order and administer COVID-19 vaccinations to people ages 3 or older.

Scott Knoer, PharmD, the American Pharmacists Association's CEO, called the announcement "tremendous news" in a statement.

“It properly recognizes that pharmacists serve a vital role in the nation's response to this pandemic," Mr. Knoer said. "It increases patients' access to care during this emergency with providers whom they trust, at a time and place that is convenient to them."

Here are the eight requirements HHS laid out for pharmaceutical professionals who wish to administer COVID-19 vaccines:

Must be administering a vaccine that is authorized or licensed by the FDA.



Must order the vaccine according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' COVID-19 vaccine recommendation.



Must complete an Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education-approved practical training program of at least 20 hours.



Must complete a minimum of two hours of ACPE-approved immunization education during each state licensing period.



Must have a current basic CPR certificate.



Must comply with all local record-keeping and reporting requirements.



Must inform patients younger than 18 and their adult caregivers about the importance of a well-child visit.



Must adhere to all CDC COVID-19 vaccination provider requirements.

