8 recent drug approvals
8 drugs approved by the FDA in the last three months:
- FDA approves drug for gastrointestinal stromal tumors
The FDA approved Qinlock, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' drug designed to treat advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
- FDA approves first drug for types of lung, thyroid cancers
The FDA approved Retevmo, Eli Lilly's drug designed to treat three types of tumors – non-small cell lung cancer, medullary thyroid cancer and other types of thyroid cancers.
- FDA approves first drug to treat aggressive form of lung cancer
The FDA approved Tabrecta, Novartis' drug designed to treat adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer that has spread to other parts of the body.
- FDA approves new treatment for a type of heart failure
The FDA approved Farxiga, AstraZeneca's drug designed to treat heart failure.
- FDA approves first treatment for group of lung diseases
The FDA approved Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals' drug, Ofev, to treat adults with a group of progressive lung diseases.
- FDA approves Novartis' Cushing's disease drug
The FDA has approved Novartis' drug, Isturisa, an oral tablet designed to treat Cushing's disease.
- FDA approves Sanofi's myeloma drug
The FDA approved Sanofi's drug, Sarclisa, designed to treat multiple myeloma.
- FDA approves first generic version of drug that made Martin Shkreli infamous
The FDA approved the first generic version of Daraprim, the lifesaving drug for which Martin Shkreli became infamous by raising the price by 4,000 percent overnight.
More articles on pharmacy:
Trump inks deal to create the nation's first strategic stockpile of COVID-19 drugs
Gilead to donate 300,000 more remdesivir doses to US hospitals
Moncef Slaoui resigns from Moderna board, divests $10M in stock
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.