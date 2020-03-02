FDA approves Sanofi's myeloma drug

The FDA approved March 2 Sanofi's drug, Sarclisa, designed to treat multiple myeloma.

Sarclisa is administered through an IV and works by helping certain cells in the immune system attack multiple myeloma cancer cells. Saralisa is to be used in adults with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies.

Myeloma is a form of blood cancer. The National Cancer Institute estimates there will be 32,270 new cases of multiple myeloma and 12,830 related deaths in the U.S. this year.

Sarclisa was granted orphan drug designation.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Carcinogen detected in popular diabetes drug; FDA recall sought

How 10 drugmakers have responded to the coronavirus outbreak

Gilead acquires cancer biotech for $4.9B

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.