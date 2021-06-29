7 big moves pharmacy chains made in 2021

Listen
Below are seven key moves Walmart, CVS and Walgreens have made in 2021, listed in the order they were reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
- Walmart launched a less expensive, private label version of analog insulin for diabetes patients who struggle to afford their medication. Novo Nordisk will manufacture the insulin, called ReliOn NovoLog.
- Walmart began offering a prescription drug savings program to members of its Walmart+ program. The program, called Walmart+ Rx for less, offers discounts of up to 85 percent on thousands of commonly prescribed drugs, including heart health, mental health, allergy and diabetes drugs.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance completed the sale of its wholesaling arm, Alliance Healthcare, to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion.
- CVS Health launched a business to help connect people to clinical trials. It's intended to drive greater access to clinical trials and create a better experience for participants to improve retention rates.
- CVS Health rolled out its $100 million venture fund, which funds projects and innovations from digital healthcare and tech companies.
- CVS Health launched a new medical alert system designed to protect seniors living at home. The system, called Symphony, is a suite of in-home and wearable sensors that monitors for falls, motion and room temperature and provides 24/7 personal emergency response when needed.
- Walgreens said it will roll out credit and debit cards in the second half of 2021. The company is launching a credit card issued by Synchrony and a prepaid debit card, both powered by Mastercard.