Walmart adds prescription savings benefit

Walmart is now offering a prescription drug savings program to members of its Walmart+ program, the company said June 7.

The program, called Walmart+ Rx for less, offers discounts of up to 85 percent on thousands of commonly prescribed drugs, Walmart said, including heart health, mental health, allergy and diabetes drugs.

Any member with a paid Walmart+ membership has access to select prescription drugs at no cost and thousands of medications at a discount of up to 85 percent. The average savings is 65 percent, Walmart said.

The savings program is administered by MedImpact, a pharmacy benefit manager. It cannot be used in combination with insurance.

