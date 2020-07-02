6 recent drug approvals
Six drugs approved by the FDA since June 12:
- FDA approves Keytruda to treat metastatic colorectal cancer
The FDA approved Merck's drug, Keytruda, previously approved to treat other forms of cancer, for patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer.
- FDA approves at-home breast cancer treatment
The FDA approved Genentech's drug, Phesgo, to treat adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, and for treatment of adult patients with early HER2-positive breast cancer. Phesgo is designed to be administered at home by a qualified healthcare professional.
- FDA approves new drug for a rare form of epilepsy
The FDA approved Zogenix's drug, Fintepla, to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a life-threatening, rare and chronic form of epilepsy.
- FDA approves first drug to treat rare tumor disease
The FDA approved Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's drug, Crysvita, to treat patients 2 years and older with tumor-induced osteomalacia, a rare disease characterized by the development of tumors that cause weakened and softened bones.
- FDA approves first drug to treat active Still’s disease
The FDA approved Novartis' drug, Ilaris — which has been previously approved to treat systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis — to treat adult-onset Still’s disease, a rare and serious autoinflammatory disease of unknown origin.
- FDA approves drug to treat pediatric HIV
The FDA approved ViiV Healthcare's drug, Tivicay, to treat HIV infection in pediatric patients at least 4 weeks old.
