Six drugs approved by the FDA since June 12:

  1. FDA approves Keytruda to treat metastatic colorectal cancer
    The FDA approved Merck's drug, Keytruda, previously approved to treat other forms of cancer, for patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient colorectal cancer.

  2. FDA approves at-home breast cancer treatment
    The FDA approved Genentech's drug, Phesgo, to treat adult patients with HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body, and for treatment of adult patients with early HER2-positive breast cancer. Phesgo is designed to be administered at home by a qualified healthcare professional.

  3. FDA approves new drug for a rare form of epilepsy
    The FDA approved Zogenix's drug, Fintepla, to treat seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a life-threatening, rare and chronic form of epilepsy.

  4. FDA approves first drug to treat rare tumor disease
    The FDA approved Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's drug, Crysvita, to treat patients 2 years and older with tumor-induced osteomalacia, a rare disease characterized by the development of tumors that cause weakened and softened bones.

  5. FDA approves first drug to treat active Still’s disease
    The FDA approved Novartis' drug, Ilaris — which has been previously approved to treat systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis — to treat adult-onset Still’s disease, a rare and serious autoinflammatory disease of unknown origin.

  6. FDA approves drug to treat pediatric HIV 
    The FDA approved ViiV Healthcare's drug, Tivicay, to treat HIV infection in pediatric patients at least 4 weeks old.

