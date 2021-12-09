5 updates on Pfizer, Moderna and J&J COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Here are findings from five studies on COVID-19 vaccines that have been released in the past three weeks.

Pfizer released data Nov. 22 showing its COVID-19 vaccine was 100 percent effective at preventing disease among recipients ages 12-15, measured from seven days to four months after they received their second shot.



A study published Dec. 1 in The New England Journal of Medicine showed that Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was slightly more effective than Pfizer's at preventing disease and subsequent negative outcomes among U.S. veterans.



A study published Dec. 2 in The Lancet showed that the COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna are most effective at boosting antibody levels among fully vaccinated adults.



A small study published Dec. 5 in the preprint server MedRxiv showed that people who received two doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine might get the same increase in immunity from a Johnson & Johnson booster dose as one from Pfizer.



Pfizer said Dec. 8 its COVID-19 booster provided significant protection against the omicron variant during a laboratory study.