5 recent moves from CVS, Walgreens

Here are five recent moves from CVS and Walgreens Becker's has covered since April 11, starting with the most recent:

1. CVS Health has asked Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to veto a bill it says will raise prescription drug costs for those with private insurance, VTDigger reported May 15.

2. Walgreens on May 4 appointed three key executives to its retail products and customer leadership team. Linh Peters was named senior vice president and chief marketing officer; Luke Rauch was named senior vice president and chief merchandising officer; and Bala Visalatha was named senior vice president and chief product officer, a new role at Walgreens.

3. CVS Health has completed installation of time delay safes across all of its 198 Arizona pharmacy locations, the company said April 28. CVS has introduced time delay safes in 21 states since 2015.

4. Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open 10 primary care practices in Massachusetts by the beginning of 2023. The companies are on track to open more than 200 practices across 13 markets in the U.S. by the end of 2022.

5. CVS has agreed to make its COVID-19 vaccine registration website accessible for people with disabilities as part of a settlement with the Justice Department.