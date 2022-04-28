Walgreens, VillageMD to open practices in Massachusetts

Walgreens and VillageMD plan to open 10 primary care practices in Massachusetts by the beginning of 2023.

The first of the Massachusetts locations will open in May in Quincy, according to an April 28 press release. The other locations will be scattered across the state including locations in the Boston area.

The new practices will create more than 350 full-time jobs.

Once open, the locations will bring the companies' total primary care practices to 100 practices across 13 markets, including Arizona, Florida, Texas, Kentucky and Indiana.

The companies are on track to open more than 200 practices by the end of 2022.