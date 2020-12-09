5 most fatal drug interactions

Two drugs that aren't meant to be taken together can cause negative and sometimes fatal reactions, such as canceling out each others' effects or affecting the body's absorption, excretion and metabolism.

Naveed Saleh, MD, compiled a list of the five deadliest drug interactions for MDLinx. They are:

Warfarin and antimicrobials



Warfarin and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs



Amiodarone and statins



Calcium-channel blockers and statins



PDE-5 inhibitors and nitrates

More articles on pharmacy:

Novo Nordisk to end 340B discounts on drugs dispensed at community pharmacies

3 recent leadership changes at CVS

90-year-old British woman becomes first person vaccinated for COVID-19 outside of clinical trial

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.