Below are 14 legal actions involving members of the drug supply chain, including pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors, reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last few months:
- Judge rejects pharmacies' suit against physicians; Ohio opioid trial stands
A federal judge in Cleveland dismissed an attempt by several large retail pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walgreens, to shift blame for the opioid crisis to physicians.
- BCBS sues Walgreens, alleges 10+ years of overcharging for drugs
A group of Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in New York has sued Walgreens, alleging that the retail pharmacy giant has been overcharging for prescription drugs for more than a decade.
- Florida pharmacy owner guilty in $4.8M Tricare fraud scheme
The owner of a pharmacy in Pensacola, Fla., was convicted of conspiring to fill illegitimate prescriptions and fraudulently billing Tricare for $4.8 million worth of prescription drugs.
- Mount Carmel to pay $477K after pharmacists cited in fatal patient overdoses
Mount Carmel Health System will pay $477,000 in fines to settle a case accusing three pharmacists of failing to prevent fatal patient drug overdoses.
- Mallinckrodt sued, underpaid hundreds of millions in Medicaid rebates, US says
The U.S. Justice Department is suing Mallinckrodt, alleging the drugmaker knowingly underpaid Medicaid hundreds of millions of dollars.
- Sandoz to pay $195M criminal penalty in price-fixing case
Sandoz admitted to its role in a generic drug price-fixing scheme and agreed to pay a $195 million criminal penalty, the largest in a domestic antitrust case.
- Sanofi to pay $11.8M to settle Medicare kickback claims
Sanofi has agreed to pay the U.S. $11.85 million to resolve claims it used a patient assistance charity to funnel illegal payments to patients to use its multiple sclerosis drug, Lemtrada.
- Cardinal to pay $8M to settle SEC claims linked to subsidiary in China
Cardinal Health agreed to pay about $8 million to settle claims it violated the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
- LA pharmacy owners sentenced for $11.8M medicare fraud scheme
Two pharmacy owners in Los Angeles were sentenced to 12 years each in prison for an $11.8 million Medicare fraud scheme.
- New Jersey pharmacy owner admits role in kickback scheme
The former owner of a Union City, N.J., pharmacy pleaded guilty for his role in a scheme to pay bribes to physicians and evade taxes on $33.9 million in income.
- McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen offer legal fee settlement in opioid lawsuits
McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen offered to pay more than $1 billion in legal fees to the states, cities and counties suing them over their alleged role in fueling the opioid crisis.
- Former Georgia 'pill mill' physician gets 20 years in prison
A former Savannah, Ga.-based physician was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for healthcare fraud and illegally dispensing massive amounts of drugs.
- Biotech CEO who faked paralysis, cure, gets 7 years for defrauding investors
The former CEO of Boston drugmaker PixarBio was sentenced to seven years in prison for defrauding the company's investors.
- Former Novartis exec pleads guilty to generic price-fixing
A former senior executive at Novartis pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to fix generic drug prices.
