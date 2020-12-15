14 pharmaceutical acquisitions in 2020
While many facets of the healthcare industry were hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, drug and pharmacy companies saw a busy year for mergers and acquisitions.
14 pharmaceutical acquisitions this year, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Acquisitions are listed in chronological order.
- Eli Lilly to acquire small California biotech for $1.1 billion
Eli Lilly acquired Dermira, a small Menlo Park, Calif.-based drugmaker that specializes in chronic skin conditions, for $1.1 billion.
- Gilead acquires cancer biotech for $4.9B
Gilead acquired Menlo Park, Calif.-based cancer biotech Forty Seven for $4.9 billion.
- CVS to acquire St. Louis grocery chain's pharmacy business
CVS Pharmacy acquired all 110 of St. Louis-based grocery store chain Schnucks' retail and specialty pharmacies.
- J&J to acquire Momenta Pharma for $6.5B
Johnson & Johnson bought Cambridge, Mass.-based Momenta Pharmaceuticals for $6.5 billion, a move to strengthen the drugmaker's portfolio of autoimmune disease treatments.
- Acadia Pharmaceuticals acquires Texas drugmaker for $52.5M
Acadia Pharmaceuticals acquired Fort Worth, Texas-based biotech CerSci Therapeutics for $52.5 million, a move that broadened the San Diego-based drugmaker's pain medication portfolio.
- Nestle acquires Aimmune Therapeutics for $2.6B
Nestle paid $2.6 billion to acquire Brisbane, Calif.-based Aimmune Therapeutics, a move that broadens the Swiss food company's health science portfolio.
- Bayer to acquire vitamin subscription company for $225M
Bayer will purchase Care/of, an online vitamin and supplement provider, in efforts to expand its nutrition and wellness portfolio.
- Gilead expands oncology portfolio, acquires Immunomedics for $21B
Gilead purchased Immunomedics, a Morris Plains, N.J.-based cancer drugmaker, for $21 billion.
- UnitedHealth acquires competitor to Amazon's PillPack
UnitedHealth Group acquired DivvyDose, a startup that delivers medications in presorted packages and competes with Amazon's PillPack.
- Bristol Myers Squibb acquires MyoKardia for $13B
Bristol Myers Squibb inked a $13.1 billion deal to buy Brisbane, Calif.-based drugmaker MyoKardia, aiming to diversify its drug portfolio beyond oncology medicines.
- Rite Aid to acquire Seattle-based pharmacy chain for $95M
Rite Aid acquired Seattle-based pharmacy chain Bartell Drugs for $95 million.
- Bayer acquires gene therapy company for $4B
Bayer bought gene therapy company Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, commonly known as AskBio, in a deal totaling $4 billion.
- Merck to acquire COVID-19 drug developer for $425M
Merck announced it will buy Rockville, Md.-based drugmaker OncoImmune for an upfront cash payment of $425 million to obtain rights to the drug it's developing for patients hospitalized with severe and critical COVID-19.
- Gilead to pay $1.4B for hepatitis drugmaker
Gilead said it plans to buy German drugmaker MYR GmbH for $1.4 billion to gain access to its drug Hepcludex, which treats adults with chronic hepatitis delta virus infection.
