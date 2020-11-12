11 drugs PBMs are adding back to their formularies after dropping last year

Pharmacy benefit managers make changes to their formularies, the list of medications for which they offer coverage, every year, and 11 medications that had previously been taken off formularies are returning in 2021.

A list of those 11 medications and the PBMs bringing them back, as compiled by GoodRx:

Euflexxa (CVS Caremark)



Norditropin (CVS Caremark)



OneTouch Ultra (CVS Caremark)



OneTouch Verio (CVS Caremark)



Toujeo (CVS Caremark)



Endometrin (Express Scripts)



Spiriva Handihaler (Express Scripts)



Spiriva Respimat (Express Scripts)



Stiolto Respimat (Express Scripts)



Symtuza (Express Scripts)



Zioptan (Express Scripts)

