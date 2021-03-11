100 million Americans will likely be vaccinated by early April, former FDA chief says

The U.S. will likely vaccinate 100 million people by early April, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, MD, told CNBC March 10.

After his Jan. 20 inauguration, President Joe Biden announced his goal of administering 100 million COVID-19 vaccines by his 100th day in office. Dr. Gottlieb told CNBC President Biden will have no problem reaching that goal and will probably reach it early.

As of March 10, nearly 10 percent of all Americans have received two full doses.

"I think we need to prescribe a pathway forward, where people can start to resume their normal lives safely, and give people guidance to do that, and not be so prescriptive," Dr. Gottlieb said.

