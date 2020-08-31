10 pharma companies with US contracts to supply or distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Since the pandemic began, the U.S. has signed deals with pharmaceutical companies to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Here are 10 of those companies.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Deals are listed in chronological order from most to least recent.

McKesson signed a deal with the U.S. to be a central distributor of a COVID-19 vaccine and the supplies needed to administer it.



Moderna signed a deal with the U.S. valued at up to $1.5 billion for 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Johnson & Johnson signed a more than $1 billion deal with the U.S. for 100 million doses of its investigational COVID-19 vaccine.



The U.S. signed a deal with Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline to pay the drugmakers up to $2.1 billion for the development and supply of a COVID-19 vaccine they are partnering on.

Pfizer and BioNTech signed a $1.9 billion deal with the U.S. to secure up to 600 million doses of BNT162, the two drugmakers' jointly-developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate.



Novavax signed a $1.6 billion deal with the U.S. to expedite development of its COVID-19 vaccine.



Emergent BioSolutions signed a $628 million deal with the U.S. to ramp up its contract development and manufacturing capabilities to expedite the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.



AstraZeneca signed a more than $1 billion deal with the U.S. to support increased access to its COVID-19 vaccine.

