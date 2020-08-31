Walgreens names former Rite Aid CEO as its new president

Walgreens has named former Rite Aid CEO John Standley as its new president, effective immediately.

Mr. Standley will lead all Walgreens operations and be responsible for the development, growth and management of the business. He previously served as president, CEO and chair of Rite Aid as well as CEO of the Pathmark supermarket chain and has held leadership roles in several other grocery and retail companies.

Mr. Standley was also a former chair of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

"John's leadership experience and strong understanding of our industry and the U.S. healthcare markets will allow him to hit the ground running, drive our transformation and fulfill our purpose to help people lead healthier and happier lives across America," said Stefano Pessina, Walgreens' executive vice chair and CEO.

Mr. Standley will report to Alex Gourlay, who has served as president on an interim basis since former president Richard Ashworth left Walgreens in May to become CEO of Tivity Health, a health and fitness company based in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. Gourlay will continue in his role as Walgreens' co-chief operating officer.

"I'm very excited to join the team and lead the iconic Walgreens brand. I'm looking forward to accelerating execution of the strategic vision for the future of Walgreens. My top priorities will be meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, patients, team members and the communities we serve during these challenging times, and ensuring that Walgreens fulfills its full potential as one of America's most admired and trusted companies," Mr. Standley said.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA finds impurities in antibiotics, says it won't seek recalls

7 hospital groups urge HHS to enforce 340B drug-pricing rules

FDA authorizes COVID-19 antigen test with 15-minute turnaround time

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.