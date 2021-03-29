10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy director.



Boston Medical Center seeks a specialty pharmacy operations director.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Emory University Hospital (Atlanta) seeks an inpatient pharmacy manager.



HCA Healthcare Conroe (Texas) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Hospital seeks a pharmacy manager.



Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health seeks a clinical pharmacy director.



Sierra View Medical Center (Porterville, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



West Hills Hospital & Medical Center (Los Angeles) seeks a clinical pharmacy manager.



West Penn Hospital (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

