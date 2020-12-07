10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Alaska) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Houston Healthcare seeks a pharmacy director.



Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City, Utah) seeks a pharmacy director.



UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations director.



UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

