10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Central Peninsula Hospital (Soldotna, Alaska) seeks an assistant pharmacy director. 

  2. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  3. Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  4. HCA Houston Healthcare seeks a pharmacy director.

  5. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  6. Legacy Health (Portland, Ore.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  8. St. Mark's Hospital (Salt Lake City, Utah) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. UPMC (Pittsburgh) seeks a pharmacy operations director.

  10. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy manager. 

