10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge (Morganton, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Driscoll Children's Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Mercy Health Services (Baltimore, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy services director.



Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.



UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS to hire 15,000 employees for flu season

Walgreens, CVS will offer free COVID-19 vaccines at long-term care facilities

FDA grants first-ever Ebola drug approval to Regeneron

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.