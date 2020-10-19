10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge (Morganton, N.C.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Driscoll Children's Hospital (Corpus Christi, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Encompass Health (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Mercy Health Services (Baltimore, Md.) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- ProHealth Care (Waukesha, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy services director.
- Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Trinity Health (Livonia, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy operations coordinator.
- UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- UMC Health System (Lubbock, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
