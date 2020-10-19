CVS to hire 15,000 employees for flu season

CVS Health is recruiting workers to fill 15,000 new positions as a part of its pandemic response, the company said Oct. 19.

More than 10,000 of the positions are for licensed pharmacy technicians, which CVS Health is seeking to fill as soon as possible. CVS said it is pushing for pharmacy technicians to be allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations under a pharmacist's supervision.

CVS Health also is filling new one-site roles for pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees. The company also said it needs several thousand new customer service representatives who will work from home.

Many of the new positions are temporary and will provide extra personnel to handle the influx of customers expected as flu season and COVID-19 surges converge. The temporary positions could become permanent, CVS said.



The 15,000 new roles come as a part of CVS Health's March promise to hire 50,000 new workers to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

