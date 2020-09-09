10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Harris Health System (Harris County, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a clinical pharmacy operations manager.
- Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Memorial Hermann Healthcare (Houston, Texas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy director.
- Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Sutter Health System (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
FDA establishes vaccine approval guidelines to counter political influence
AstraZeneca halts COVID-19 vaccine trial after adverse reaction in UK patient
Pharmacists advocate for early access to COVID-19 vaccine
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.