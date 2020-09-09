10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Beaumont Health (Southfield, Mich.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Harris Health System (Harris County, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.



HCA Healthcare (Nashville, Tenn.) seeks a clinical pharmacy operations manager.



Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston) seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Memorial Hermann Healthcare (Houston, Texas) seeks an ambulatory pharmacy director.



Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



St. Joseph's Health (Paterson, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Sutter Health System (Sacramento, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



The Medical Center of Aurora (Colo.) seeks an assistant pharmacy director.

