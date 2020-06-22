10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy supervisor.



Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.



Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.



Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.

NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.



ThedaCare (Appleton, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

