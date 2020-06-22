10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy supervisor.

  2. Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director. 

  3. Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.

  4. Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
     
  5. NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  6. Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.

  7. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.

  8. ThedaCare (Appleton, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  9. Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

