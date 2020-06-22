10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Akron (Ohio) Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy supervisor.
- Banner Health (Phoenix) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.
- Cottage Health (Santa Barbara, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations manager.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks an inpatient pharmacy director.
- ThedaCare (Appleton, Wis.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Valley Health (Winchester, Va.) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
