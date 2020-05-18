10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Abington (Pa.) Hospital - Jefferson Health seeks a pharmacy director.



Ascension (St. Louis) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Crozer Keystone Health System (Delaware County, Pa.) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Dignity Health (San Francisco) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.) seeks a pharmacy director.



Northern Montana Hospital (Havre) seeks a pharmacy director.



Penn Medicine (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.



Providence Health & Services (Renton, Wash.) seeks a regional chief pharmacy officer.



Rush Oak Park (Ill.) Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Sidney (Mont.) Health Center seeks a pharmacy director.

