Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.



Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.



Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.



Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.



Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.



NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director.



Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy manager.



Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.



Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.

