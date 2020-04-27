10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders
Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.
- Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.
- Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.
- Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.
- Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director.
- Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy manager.
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.
- Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director.
More articles on pharmacy:
CMS cleared to survey 340B hospitals on their drug acquisition costs
SSM Health to close 2 retail pharmacies
The race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine: 5 updates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.
To receive the latest hospital and health system business and legal news and analysis from Becker's Hospital Review, sign-up for the free Becker's Hospital Review E-weekly by clicking here.