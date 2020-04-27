10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order.

  1. Abington (Pa.) Memorial Hospital seeks a pharmacy director.

  2. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  3. Boston Medical Center seeks an associate director of inpatient pharmacy operations.

  4. Cedars-Sinai (Los Angeles) seeks a pharmacy regulatory compliance manager.

  5. Children's Health (Dallas) seeks a pharmacy director.

  6. Christus Health (Irving, Texas) seeks a pharmacy director.

  7. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital seeks a pharmacy operations director.

  8. Scripps Health (San Diego) seeks a pharmacy manager.

  9. Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia) seeks a pharmacy director.

  10. Virtua Health (Marlton, N.J.) seeks a pharmacy director. 

