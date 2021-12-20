10 biggest pharmaceutical acquisitions in 2021

Here are the 10 most expensive pharmaceutical acquisitions Becker's Hospital Review reported in 2021, in order of transaction value.

Merck acquired Acceleron Pharma, a company developing drugs to treat cardiovascular and other blood-related disorders, for about $11.5 billion.



Pfizer is acquiring Arena Pharmaceuticals, a company developing potential treatments for immuno-inflammatory diseases, for about $6.7 billion.



AmerisourceBergen acquired Alliance Healthcare, Walgreens Boots Alliance's wholesaling arm, for $6.5 billion.



PerkinElmer bought antibody and reagents maker BioLegend for $5.25 billion.



Sanofi acquired clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company Translate Bio for about $3.2 billion.



Pfizer acquired Canadian cancer drugmaker Trillium Therapeutics for $2.26 billion.



Sanofi acquired drugmaker Kadmon for $1.9 billion.



Amgen acquired cancer drugmaker Five Prime Therapeutics for about $1.9 billion.



Merck acquired Pandion Therapeutics, a drugmaker specializing in autoimmune disease treatments, for $1.85 billion.



Roche acquired GenMark Diagnostics, a company that produces molecular tests that can identify the presence of several different pathogens, for $1.8 billion.