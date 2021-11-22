Merck acquires Acceleron for $11.5B

Merck completed its acquisition of Acceleron Pharma for about $11.5 billion, the drugmaker said Nov. 22.

Merck announced its plan to acquire Acceleron in September, saying it would pay $180 per share in cash.

The acquisition expands Merck's rare disease drug portfolio, as it allows the company to take over Acceleron's lead drug candidate, sotatercept. Merck will also gain access to Reblozyl, a drug Acceleron developed to treat anemia in certain rare blood disorders.

"This is an important and strategic opportunity for our company to continue growing our cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline that builds on our long and proud legacy in cardiovascular disease and further bolsters our business development strategy," Rob Davis, Merck's CEO and president, said in a statement.