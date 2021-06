UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest healthcare companies in the U.S., and is continuing to grow its clinical and administrative teams.

Here are six numbers that show the size and reach of UnitedHealth's workforce, outlined in the company's 2021 sustainability report.

1. Employees: 330,000

2. Clinical professionals: 125,000

3. Customer-facing employees: 40,000

4. Technology professionals: 30,000

5. Countries with employees: 16

6. Individuals served: 142 million