UnitedHealth expects $277B+ in revenue in 2021

UnitedHealth Group predicts it will record between $277 billion and $280 billion in revenue for 2021, according to an outlook released Dec. 1 ahead of the company's annual investor conference.

The projection is up from the company's expected revenues of $257 billion for 2020.

UnitedHealth said it expects net earnings of $16.90 to $17.40 per share in 2021. The figures include about $1.80 per share in potentially unfavorable effects from increased COVID-19 treatment and testing costs, the residual effect of patients deferring care in 2020 and unemployment, according to UnitedHealth.

