UnitedHealth aids Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 plasma study

A COVID-19 plasma treatment study led by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic will get funding from UnitedHealth Group to help accelerate the federally sponsored program.

The clinical initiative aims to coordinate blood plasma collection from recently recovered COVID-19 patients and use the plasma to treat hospital patients with severe COVID-19 infections.

Mayo Clinic is coordinating efforts across 1,600-plus sites nationwide. So far, more than 600 patients have received convalescent plasma treatment.

UnitedHealth's $5 million donation to the effort brings its COVID-19 donations up to $70 million to date.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth posts $3.4B profit; Optum CEO to take leave of absence

UnitedHealth considers rebates as claims costs for elective surgeries fall

900 furloughed MUSC employees to get insurance paid for by donations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.