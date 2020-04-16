UnitedHealth considers rebates as claims costs for elective surgeries fall

UnitedHealth Group may offer premium rebates to employers and grant payment plans to customers to help shore up its employer-sponsored health plan business, according to the Star Tribune.

UnitedHealth executives said during an April 15 investors call that they expect a shift in coverage from employer-sponsored plans to government health programs like Medicaid as the pandemic progresses.

To assist with this change, the healthcare company's insurance business, UnitedHealthcare, will grant more payment plans and may rebate employers as the insurer is saving a significant amount of money from not paying for elective surgeries.

According to the Star Tribune, UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann said, "It very well could be that under the circumstances, deferrals of services outweigh COVID-19 costs. We very well may find ourselves in a position where we could provide additional premium relief to those clients."

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth posts $3.4B profit; Optum CEO to take leave of absence

Blue Shield of California company acquires 2,700-physician group

CMS requires insurers to waive cost-sharing for COVID-19 diagnostic, antibody testing

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.