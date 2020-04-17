900 furloughed MUSC employees to get insurance paid for by donations

Nearly 900 employees at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston who have been temporarily laid off will see their monthly health insurance premiums covered by two donors, according to local news station Count On News 2.

The combined $384,000 donation from two benefactors will pay for affected employees' premiums through June 30. MUSC Health had committed to covering its employer contribution to the premiums during the furlough period, according to the report.



"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these two amazing people and for what they have tangibly done to make a difference in the lives of these families," MUSC Health CEO Patrick Cawley, MD, told the news channel. "Thanks to these gifts, our care team members can find some comfort in knowing that their healthcare is one less thing they have to worry about right now."



