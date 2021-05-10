UMass Memorial to launch insurance company

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health announced it is starting its own health insurance company, Central Mass Health.

The new company, which was incorporated in February, will be placed under the UMass Memorial Health Ventures umbrella, a non-hospital arm of the health system, according to the Worcester Business Journal.

In documents filed with the secretary of state, UMass Memorial Health CEO Eric Dickson, MD, said Central Mass Health will facilitate care through managed care programs, health maintenance organizations and alternative healthcare delivery programs.

To date, there are less than a dozen operating payers in Massachusetts. The UMass Memorial system has over 14,000 employees and donates $200 million to UMass Medical School annually, the article said.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.