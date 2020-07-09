Splitting health, dental insurance may be thing of the past

More health insurers have become interested in offering dental benefits in the past two years, according to a report from business and technology consulting firm West Monroe.

The report is based on a survey of 106 executives from commercial and government dental and health insurance plans in the U.S. The survey revealed that 80 percent of health insurers are offering dental products, up from 68 percent in 2018. In addition, 48 percent of health insurers are offering adult dental benefits, a percentage that has doubled in the past two years.

Nearly all of the executives interviewed said the melding of the two benefits is already happening or will eventually happen. Of leaders who believe the combination is already happening, 89 percent said it is accelerating.

"It is becoming apparent that the health and dental insurance industries are on the verge of convergence, threatening to upend the standalone-dental business model," Will Hinde, managing director and West Monroe's Healthcare & Life Sciences practice leader, said in a press release.

