Oscar to offer free virtual primary care visits

Oscar is launching a new product that offers $0 virtual primary care, the technology-focused health plan said July 30.

The free virtual primary care benefit includes unlimited virtual visits with Oscar primary care providers, and will be offered to members with individual and family plans. Oscar Primary Care will also offer some members $0 at-home vital monitors and in-home lab draws when ordered by an Oscar primary care provider.

The virtual primary care benefit will be launched in 10 markets across Florida, Texas, California, Colorado and New York, pending regulatory approval.

In addition, Oscar will expand to 19 states and 47 markets in 2021. This includes four new states — Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Iowa — plus 19 new markets.

