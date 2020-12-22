Oscar Health prepares IPO: 3 things to know

Oscar Health is taking its first steps to officially file for an initial public offering, the insurer said Dec. 21.

Three things to know:



1. Oscar said it confidentially filed a draft registration statement for its IPO. The draft registration, submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, doesn't disclose the size and price range for the proposed IPO.



2. Oscar said the IPO is expected to begin after the SEC completes its review. The IPO is subject to market conditions.

3. The New York City-based health insurance startup has grown steadily since its founding in 2012. In recent months, Oscar has expanded its partnerships with four providers for 2021 health coverage. Oscar covers about 420,000 Americans.

More articles on payers:

Intermountain, UnitedHealthcare launch ACO

UnitedHealth buys plan from Tufts, Harvard Pilgrim to address antitrust concerns

65,000 patients to be affected by BCBS of Texas, CHI St. Luke's split



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.