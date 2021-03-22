Medicare Advantage insurer Alignment Healthcare launches IPO: 4 notes

Alignment Healthcare, an insurer focused on Medicare Advantage plans, announced the launch of its initial public offering March 18.

Four things to know:

1. Alignment launched an IPO of 27.2 million shares of its common stock. That includes 5.5 million in stock to be offered by some existing stockholders.

2. The IPO price is projected to be between $17 and $19 per share.

3. Alignment's Nasdaq ticker symbol will be "ALHC."

4. The IPO comes after Oscar Health, which also offers Medicare Advantage plans, launched its IPO.

