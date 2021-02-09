3 things to know about Oscar's IPO

Oscar Health officially filed for an initial public offering Feb. 5.

Three things to know:

1. The health insurance startup has yet to determine the number of shares that will be offered and the price range for the proposed offering.

2. Oscar will list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange under "OSCR."

3. Based in New York City, Oscar has grown steadily since its founding in 2012. In 2020, Oscar expanded its partnerships with four providers for 2021 health coverage. Oscar covers about 529,000 Americans.

