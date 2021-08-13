Insurers increasingly charging fees for electronic transfers, practices say

More than half of medical practices are seeing insurance fees they didn't agree to when receiving electronic payments, according to an Aug. 10 poll from the Medical Group Management Association.

The poll, which included responses from 391 medical practices, asked healthcare leaders: "Are insurers charging your practice fees you didn't agree to when sending payments via electronic funds transfer?"

Fifty-seven percent of leaders said yes, while 43 percent said no. This is up from August 2020, when 26 percent of medical groups said they paid fees to receive electronic fund transfers from payers.

Most practices said the fees were between 2 percent and 3 percent of their total reimbursement.