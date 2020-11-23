Insurer participation in ACA marketplace grows for 3rd straight year

Several health insurers are entering or expanding their footprint in the ACA marketplaces in 2021. It marks the third year of consecutive growth for the marketplaces, according to an analysis published Nov. 23 by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Researchers with the foundation found that for the 2021 plan year, 30 insurers said they were entering the ACA's individual market across 20 states. Additionally, 61 insurers said they are expanding their service area in the states where they already sell marketplace plans.

The researchers said on average, there will be five insurers operating on the ACA exchanges per state in 2021. That's up from a low of 3.5 in 2018, but still down from a peak of six insurers per state in 2015.

