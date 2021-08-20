Humana to require COVID-19 vaccine for in-person workers

As employees and contractors leave their homes to work, Humana is requiring them to get vaccinated.

Announced Aug. 19 to staff, the requirement applies to employees who use Humana's facilities or interact with members or patients in person, The Courier Journal reported. Employees and contractors will have 60 days after the FDA gives full approval to the first vaccine, which is when the requirement goes into effect.

"As infection rates of COVID-19 and its variants rise, we have a responsibility once again to be part of the solution — and we must take it," Humana management wrote to staff.

Exemptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for medical or religious reasons.

The announcement comes on the heels of Humana delaying its in-person office reopening to Oct. 18.