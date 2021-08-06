Humana delays office reopening date due to concerns over delta variant

Humana has delayed its office reopening date to Oct. 18 because of the rise in COVID-19 delta variant cases throughout Kentucky, the Louisville Courier Journal reported Aug. 5.

The Louisville-based company, which has 12,000 employees and is one of the city's largest employers, initially planned to reopen its office at limited capacity Sept. 7.

In an Aug. 5 company email, Humana CMO William Shrank, MD, strongly advised employees to get vaccinated and to follow all health and safety protocols once returning to the office.

Though unvaccinated employees will be allowed to return to the office, they will be required to wear masks at all times, participate in routine testing, receive temperature checks and social distance, the Journal said.