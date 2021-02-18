Humana adds former Ford, J&J execs to board

Humana named former executives of Ford Motor Co. and Johnson & Johnson to its board of directors, the insurer said Feb. 18.

Marcy Klevorn, who was chief transformation officer of Ford from May 2019 until her retirement in October 2019, will join Humana's board. Ms. Klevorn spent 36 years with Ford in several leadership roles, including chief information officer and executive vice president and president of Ford Smart Mobility.

Jorge Mesquita, who was executive vice president and worldwide chair of consumer of Johnson & Johnson from December 2014 until February 2019, will also join Humana's board. Prior to his role at Johnson & Johnson, Mr. Mesquita spent 29 years at Procter & Gamble in several leadership roles.

The addition of Ms. Klevorn and Mr. Mesquita brings Humana's total directors to 14.

More articles on payers:

CVS profit down 44% in Q4

How Aetna, Anthem, Humana, Cigna and UnitedHealth performed in Q4

Blue Shield of California says equity-focused algorithm will guide its vaccine distribution

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.