How Anthem, Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealth performed in Q3

Some of the nation's largest for-profit health insurers saw their earnings continue to climb as medical services were deferred due to COVID-19, while others saw medical utilization and other expenses hamper results after a lucrative second quarter.

Here are third-quarter results for Anthem, Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealth:

1. Anthem's total revenue grew 16.8 percent in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared to the same period a year prior, from $26.7 billion to $31.2 billion. Anthem ended the quarter with a $222 million profit, down 81.2 percent from the $1.2 billion it posted in the same period a year prior.

2. Cigna recorded total revenues of $41 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $38.6 billion in the same period last year. Cigna ended the quarter with a $1.4 billion profit, similar to its results in the same period a year prior.

3. Humana recorded revenue of $20.1 billion in the third quarter of this year, up 23.6 percent year over year. Humana ended the quarter with a $1.3 billion profit, nearly double the $689 million the insurer recorded in the same quarter a year prior.

4. In the three months ended Sept. 30, UnitedHealth Group's revenues grew 7.9 percent to $65.1 billion when compared to the same period a year prior. UnitedHealth ended the third quarter with a $3.2 billion profit, down 10.3 percent year over year.

