Cigna posts $1.4B profit in Q3, driven by Evernorth

Cigna saw strong gains in its third-quarter financial results, driven by its health services division Evernorth, which includes pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts.

The health insurance company recorded total revenues of $41 billion for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $38.6 billion in the same period last year. Cigna said its revenue gains were driven by its Evernorth business.



Cigna said it has seen increased medical utilization as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Cigna ended the quarter with a $1.4 billion profit, similar to its results in the same period a year prior.

