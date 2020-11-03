Humana nearly doubles Q3 profit

Humana saw big profit gains in the third quarter, as the insurer continued to see less utilization due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Humana recorded revenue of $20.1 billion in the third quarter of this year, up 23.6 percent year over year. Expenses increased slower at 18.7 percent year over year.

Humana said Nov. 3 that utilization among its members is continuing to increase, but is still at about 95 percent of historical levels.



Humana ended the quarter with a $1.3 billion profit, nearly double the $689 million the insurer recorded in the same quarter a year prior.

More articles on payers:

Anthem's profit falls 81% in Q3: 3 things to know

CMS issues coverage rules for COVID-19 vaccine: 10 things to know

BCBS of Illinois to pay hospitals $100M to improve health equity

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.