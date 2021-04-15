How 3 insurers rank among Forbes' top 25 businesses for COVID-19 response

Centene, Anthem and Cigna ranked among the top 25 for employer responses to the pandemic, according to Forbes.

For its list, Forbes scored companies based on policies analyzed across 22 categories from March to May 2020. Only 100 of the largest U.S. companies were considered.

Here is how the three insurers stacked up:

1. Centene: The company placed No. 14 on the list. According to Forbes, Centene created a leave policy so that its clinical staff could volunteer medical skills. Centene also provided 10 additional days of paid leave, while employees that remained in the office received a one-time payment of $750.

2. Anthem: Placing at No. 15, Anthem expanded employee health benefits, matched employee donations to certain charities, provided an additional 80 hours of paid leave and reimbursed hourly workers for internet fees.

3. Cigna: At No. 21, Cigna gave employees with COVID-19-related absences 10 days of emergency paid time off, and temporarily increased the pay of worksite-essential employees by 20 percent.

