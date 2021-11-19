Highmark Health CEO elected board chair of America's Health Insurance Plans 

America's Health Insurance Plans elected David Holmberg, Highmark Health president and CEO, on Nov. 18 to chair its board.

Mr. Holmberg is assuming the position from former chair Bruce Broussard, Humana president and CEO. Mr. Broussard will lead the insurance industry advocacy group through the remainder of the year. Mr. Holmberg becomes chair on Jan. 1.

"We greatly appreciate Bruce's leadership through the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as we continued to deliver on our vision to guide greater health for Americans," said Matt Eyles, president and CEO of the trade group. "We are very excited to have David as next year's chair as we continue to advocate for competitive, private-market solutions to improve healthcare for everyone that health insurance providers serve."

Cain Hayes, president and CEO of Point32Health, and Eric Hunter, president and CEO of CareOregon, also joined the board.