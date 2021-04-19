Health insurance execs push back against tax in Connecticut

In a letter to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, payer executives argued against a bill that would impose a $50 million tax on insurance companies, potentially driving businesses out of the state, according to the Hartford Courant.

The April 13 letter was signed by Anthem CEO Gail Boudreaux, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan CEO Thomas Croswell, Cigna CEO David Cordani, UnitedHealth Group President and COO Dirk McMahon and CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch.

"The pandemic has demonstrated that employees can work virtually, making it easier for companies where they are domiciled and grow," the letter said. "It has never been more critical for the state to create a climate that retains and attracts businesses that will help stabilize the economy."

While opponents have said that the legislation will lead to higher taxes and an increase in cost for private purchasers of healthcare, supporters say it will provide Connecticut residents and government officials with more opportunities to negotiate better insurance options.

More articles on payers:

UnitedHealth profit nears $5B in Q1

Lawsuit accuses BCBS of Massachusetts of systematically allowing overpayments

Avalere founder to head up JPMorgan healthcare innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.